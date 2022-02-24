IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ohio redistricting at a halt 06:41
Now Playing
Trump’s “MAGApalooza” & the future GOP 08:00
UP NEXT
What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin? 08:32 World leaders respond to Putin 09:16 Olympian Nathan Chen on his figure skating wins 07:52 Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of hate crime 07:35 Bomani Jones on Brian Flores’ return 06:49 GOP’s hypocritical protest response 09:43 Putin orders troops to Eastern Ukraine 08:47 Will Pulse shooting be forgotten in FL? 07:41 Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years 08:38 Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine 08:07 Trump and kids ordered to comply with subpoenas 07:14 Remembering Amir Locke 09:38 Olympian Erin Jackson on her historic wins 06:33 Biden shoots down Trump’s exec privilege claim 09:29 What’s Vladimir Putin’s next move? 08:44 Protecting the AAPI community 09:13 Starbucks employees fight for unionization 07:52 Will AG Garland protect voting rights? 10:55 Trump’s “MAGApalooza” & the future GOP 08:00
Trump held his inaugural “Take Back Congress Candidate Forum.” It comes as Trump ally and Florida Senator Rick Scott unveils his party platform — an idea of what policies could come with a Trump-backed Congress.
Feb. 24, 2022 Read More Ohio redistricting at a halt 06:41
Now Playing
Trump’s “MAGApalooza” & the future GOP 08:00
UP NEXT
What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin? 08:32 World leaders respond to Putin 09:16 Olympian Nathan Chen on his figure skating wins 07:52 Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of hate crime 07:35