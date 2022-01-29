Trump’s “fake electors” subpoenaed

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Glenn Kirschner breaks down the “fake electors” scheme that the House January 6th Committee has begun looking into.Jan. 29, 2022
