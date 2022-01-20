IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kimora Lee Simmons on André Leon Talley

    08:14

  • How did Biden’s presser measure up?

    19:38
  • Now Playing

    Trump kids in legal hot water

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    Gen Z and the future of American politics

    05:35

  • Senate begins debate on voting rights

    09:54

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies

    05:07

  • Glenn Youngkin makes his presence known

    10:52

  • Artist depicts Black skiers

    06:09

  • No MLK Day celebration without legislation

    10:51

  • CRT bill cites wrong Lincoln debater

    07:23

  • Outrage after judge reverses sex assault conviction

    06:02

  • Pres. Biden under pressure

    06:46

  •  SCOTUS blocks Biden workplace vaccine mandate amid nationwide surge

    09:17

  • FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

    11:38

  • Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform

    10:52

  • Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers

    07:42

  • Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy

    11:59

  • Biden voting rights speech garners backlash from GOP, inaction from Manchin

    12:39

  • Why voting rights speeches aren’t enough

    09:48

  • Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

    05:19

Zerlina

Trump kids in legal hot water

06:43

New York AG Letitia James is taking aim at Donald Trump, his family and his business. Danny Cevallos joins Zerlina to explain.Jan. 20, 2022

  • Kimora Lee Simmons on André Leon Talley

    08:14

  • How did Biden’s presser measure up?

    19:38
  • Now Playing

    Trump kids in legal hot water

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    Gen Z and the future of American politics

    05:35

  • Senate begins debate on voting rights

    09:54

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies

    05:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All