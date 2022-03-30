Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden
Reporting this week showed there were over 7 and a half hours of missing phone logs from the White House on January 6th and now Donald Trump is publicly imploring Vladimir Putin to release dirt on the Bidens. Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine Banks joins Zerlina Maxwell to break it all down.March 30, 2022
Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden
