  • Places of peace have become the white supremacists hunting ground

    11:29

  • Four Black FL lawmakers urge Black men to fight for abortion rights

    05:58
    The right cares about climate change when it allows them to be racist 

    05:28
    White supremacists use replacement theory as justification for murder

    09:18

  • White criminals get excuses while Black victims get villainized 

    08:51

  • Why do Trump appointed judges let children buy guns?

    06:08

  • What GOP subpoenas mean for Jan 6 investigation

    07:59

  • Kendrick Lamar releases first album in 5 years

    04:46

  • Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine

    05:17

  • When will laws catch up to #MeToo?

    07:21

  • Michigan wants to be abortion safe haven

    07:26

  • Surveillance in a post-Roe world

    06:12

  • More GOP Jan. 6th hypocrisy revealed

    07:00

  • Baby formula shortage leaves parents scrambling

    06:20

  • ‘A Strange Loop’ writer on Tony noms

    04:54

  • How did SCOTUS get here?

    08:24

  • Feminist voices are vital at a time like this

    07:56

  • One pill can kill: the fight for fentanyl awareness

    06:50

  • Former KGB spy on Putin’s speech

    08:51

  • Doctor combats abortion misinfo on TikTok

    07:18

Zerlina

The right cares about climate change when it allows them to be racist 

05:28

The Buffalo shooter who massacred 10 Black people at the only grocery store in the area allegedly labeled himself as an eco-facist blaming Black people and POC for climate change. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the relevance of this self-imposed title and how it will play out in court.May 18, 2022

