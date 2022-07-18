The real-world consequences of Roe being overturned

- Now Playing
The real-world consequences of Roe being overturned09:10
- UP NEXT
Trump’s Secret Service in question08:09
Floating abortion clinic may be loophole patients need05:34
10-year-old abortion patient should be reckoning for GOP12:17
Trump’s plan to claim presidential victory08:17
Is new Covid variant the worst we’ve seen yet?07:37
Omarosa weighs in on Jan. 6 hearings07:29
Emmett Till’s cousin calls for justice06:46
Malcolm Nance on Trump’s threat to democracy05:06
PA Rep. delivers impassioned abortion speech08:07
No more ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin?05:46
Parkland shooting victim’s father calls out Biden05:54
What to expect from Jan. 6 hearing #710:00
U.S. sees 100k Covid cases a day06:52
WNBA shows up for Brittney Griner04:32
Breaking Down Biden's Executive Order on Abortion Rights07:36
Will Chauvin Convictions Spur Change Among Police?03:41
House Dem Hopes to Revamp Bill to Codify Abortion Rights06:23
What It's Like to Live in a Post-Roe America05:38
Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police06:48
- Now Playing
The real-world consequences of Roe being overturned09:10
- UP NEXT
Trump’s Secret Service in question08:09
Floating abortion clinic may be loophole patients need05:34
10-year-old abortion patient should be reckoning for GOP12:17
Trump’s plan to claim presidential victory08:17
Is new Covid variant the worst we’ve seen yet?07:37
Play All