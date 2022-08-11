IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump pleads the 5th

    10:02
  • Now Playing

    The GOAT is ready to say goodbye to tennis

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Vindman: War in Ukraine has reached “inflection point”

    06:59

  • What Trump FBI search means for possible second presidential run

    12:30

  • Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search

    08:18

  • Concerns grow over Ukraine power plant

    06:20

  • Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?

    09:24

  • New school means new disease risks

    06:38

  • Former FBI agent on missing Secret Service texts

    06:53

  • Abortion could be the key to midterm voter turnout

    09:26

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years; what now?

    05:26

  • Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia

    09:28

  • Stop the steal is coming to battleground states

    09:23

  • What Pelosi’s Taiwan trip means

    06:55

  • GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms

    06:34

  • Abortion could be “tipping point” for midterms

    07:24

  • How can Dems keep their majority?

    06:41

  • Beyoncé gives us exactly what we need right now

    06:57

  • Issue of missing Trump texts expands

    05:59

  • Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner

    08:19

Zerlina

The GOAT is ready to say goodbye to tennis

06:32

Serena WIlliams announced her plan to retire from tennis this week. Her friend and fellow Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs weighs in on what her farewell means for the sport and culture.Aug. 11, 2022

  • Trump pleads the 5th

    10:02
  • Now Playing

    The GOAT is ready to say goodbye to tennis

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Vindman: War in Ukraine has reached “inflection point”

    06:59

  • What Trump FBI search means for possible second presidential run

    12:30

  • Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search

    08:18

  • Concerns grow over Ukraine power plant

    06:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All