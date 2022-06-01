IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Funding the police: more money, more problems?

    07:35

  • A Black renaissance on Broadway

    04:41

  • TX Dems must work with GOP colleagues to fix gun problem

    06:25

  • Holding Sen. Schumer accountable for gun legislation

    07:30

  • TX moms fight for gun control

    07:21

  • Uvalde shooting leads to false conspiracy theory

    05:41

  • NRA shows hypocrisy ahead of forum

    09:27

  • Eddie Glaude on TX school shooting

    06:57

  • When will we protect schoolchildren?

    06:38

  • DOJ: Fed law enforcement must intervene in excessive force

    04:12

  • The new fastest-growing voting bloc

    06:50

  • Two sides of the GOP spectrum face off in Georgia

    10:35

  • Is Amber Heard’s trial the end of believing women?

    08:36

  • NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre

    06:26

  • Hopes for saving Roe are dwindling

    06:16

  • Monkeypox is stateside, should we be worried?

    05:18

  • Gisele Fetterman on her husband’s Dem primary win  

    07:41

  • Dr. Irwin Redlener on rising Covid cases and the baby formula shortage

    05:54

  • SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

    05:30

Zerlina

The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns

08:26

Political analyst Susan Del Percio and psychiatry professor Jonathan Metzl discuss the United States’ lack of legislative action on guns.June 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns

    08:26
  • UP NEXT

    Funding the police: more money, more problems?

    07:35

  • A Black renaissance on Broadway

    04:41

  • TX Dems must work with GOP colleagues to fix gun problem

    06:25

  • Holding Sen. Schumer accountable for gun legislation

    07:30

  • TX moms fight for gun control

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All