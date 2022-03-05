IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Student berated by DeSantis speaks out

Zerlina

Student berated by DeSantis speaks out

FL Gov. Ron DeSantis made waves this week when he scolded a group of high school students for wearing masks. One of those students, Kevin Brown, Jr., and his father Kevin Brown, Sr. join Zerlina to discuss what happened.March 5, 2022

    Student berated by DeSantis speaks out

