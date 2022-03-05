FL Gov. Ron DeSantis made waves this week when he scolded a group of high school students for wearing masks. One of those students, Kevin Brown, Jr., and his father Kevin Brown, Sr. join Zerlina to discuss what happened.March 5, 2022
Republicans respond to Russia
12:13
Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs
10:38
Now Playing
Student berated by DeSantis speaks out
06:28
UP NEXT
TX voter suppression comes to fruition
06:56
Former Feinstein staffer speaks out
08:45
Could the 1/6 Ctme. recommend Trump be criminally charged?