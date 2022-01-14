Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democrats say federal voting rights legislation is necessary to combat a spate of restrictive bills passed by Republican legislators nationwide. Despite that, Democratic Senators Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin have made clear they do not support changing the filibuster to pass the two voting bills in the Senate. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor, and candidate for U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes weighs in.
