IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  •  SCOTUS blocks Biden workplace vaccine mandate amid nationwide surge

    09:17

  • FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

    11:38
  • Now Playing

    Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform

    10:52
  • UP NEXT

    Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers

    07:42

  • Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy

    11:59

  • Biden voting rights speech garners backlash from GOP, inaction from Manchin

    12:39

  • Why voting rights speeches aren’t enough

    09:48

  • Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

    05:19

  • Biden’s fight for voting rights

    09:46

  • Program helps pregnant moms battling addiction

    08:35

  • Maya Wiley on Bronx apartment fire

    11:00

  • Biden administration’s new voting rights push

    09:06

  • Trump’s continued hold on Republican party

    08:30

  • Election security in focus at start of the year

    08:49

  • Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th

    06:19

  • Where Jan. 6th investigation stands

    05:25

  • Michael Steele reflects on Jan. 6th one year later

    09:50

  • Chicago’s Covid and school dilemma

    09:46

  • AG Garland lays out scope of Jan. 6th investigation

    10:33

  • Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide

    05:48

Zerlina

Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform

10:52

 Democrats say federal voting rights legislation is necessary to combat a spate of restrictive bills passed by Republican legislators nationwide. Despite that, Democratic Senators Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin have made clear they do not support changing the filibuster to pass the two voting bills in the Senate. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor, and candidate for U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes weighs in.Jan. 14, 2022

  •  SCOTUS blocks Biden workplace vaccine mandate amid nationwide surge

    09:17

  • FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

    11:38
  • Now Playing

    Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform

    10:52
  • UP NEXT

    Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers

    07:42

  • Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy

    11:59

  • Biden voting rights speech garners backlash from GOP, inaction from Manchin

    12:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All