IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Should we worry about Deltacron? 08:14
UP NEXT
Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia 08:19 Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees 06:58 Biden’s next steps to punish Putin 07:53 Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia 07:02 Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities 07:30 Inflation hits record high 07:32 Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack 07:23 The journey to get out of Ukraine 07:05 Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII 08:50 Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’ 08:11 War’s effect on the most vulnerable 05:52 Calls for release of Olympian Brittney Griner 08:00 2M refugees have fled Ukraine 06:06 What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports? 08:30 Working moms on the Supreme Court 09:05 Republicans respond to Russia 12:13 Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs 10:38 Student berated by DeSantis speaks out 06:28 TX voter suppression comes to fruition 06:56 Should we worry about Deltacron? 08:14
Tens of millions of people in China have been ordered to lockdown as the country faces its worst Covid outbreak since the emergence of the virus. There’s a new variant — Deltacron. Dr. Irwin Redlener weighs in on whether or not we should worry.
March 14, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Should we worry about Deltacron? 08:14
UP NEXT
Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia 08:19 Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees 06:58 Biden’s next steps to punish Putin 07:53 Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia 07:02 Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities 07:30