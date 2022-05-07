Senate to vote on codifying abortion rights

- Now Playing
Senate to vote on codifying abortion rights07:54
- UP NEXT
Put the coathangers away06:38
U.S. hits 1M Covid deaths07:13
Yes, abortion bans affect men too06:48
Don Jr. under oath04:49
Hillary Clinton warned of this10:58
Rep. Chu aims to protect right to abortion06:14
Banning abortion and the cycle of poverty05:10
What the SCOTUS draft opinion means for you10:35
How the GOP is a threat to women06:50
Will men stand up for reproductive rights?05:55
Are Dems prepared for the midterms?06:08
Grand jury seated in Trump GA investigation09:27
Podcast tries to destigmatize quitting07:15
Sexist male authors shamed in viral TikTok series05:06
Meg Thee Stallion was shot and the silence is deafening05:11
GOP wages culture war on education04:54
Will Biden cancel student loans?07:51
Here’s how Dems can win the midterms07:15
Influencers and “med spas” perpetuate body dysmorphia06:24
- Now Playing
Senate to vote on codifying abortion rights07:54
- UP NEXT
Put the coathangers away06:38
U.S. hits 1M Covid deaths07:13
Yes, abortion bans affect men too06:48
Don Jr. under oath04:49
Hillary Clinton warned of this10:58
Play All