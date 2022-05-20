IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Zerlina

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022

    SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

