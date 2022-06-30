IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

SCOTUS decision hurts Black voters

05:12

When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, they claimed they were putting the abortion issue into the hands of voters. But based on their new ruling in a Louisiana case, it seems like they only meant certain voters.June 30, 2022

