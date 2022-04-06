IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade? 09:28
Now Playing
Sanctions target Putin’s daughters 06:43
UP NEXT
3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ 12:42 Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte. 04:57 Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine 07:34 Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson 11:35 Trump endorses Palin run 08:05 Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship? 08:00 Ginni Thomas drama ramps up 07:49 More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered 06:43 Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation 09:28 Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee 12:49 Status of DOJ 1/6 probe 09:55 LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible 06:05 Dr. Fauci on second booster shots 13:26 Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden 10:02 FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older 06:48 Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes 09:40 Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine? 06:51 Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas 07:53 Sanctions target Putin’s daughters 06:43
The latest sanctions on Russia target Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters, who the autocrat has made an effort of keeping out of the public eye. Columnist Linette Lopez discusses whether or not this latest round will be enough to stop the war.
April 6, 2022 Read More Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade? 09:28
Now Playing
Sanctions target Putin’s daughters 06:43
UP NEXT
3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ 12:42 Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte. 04:57 Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine 07:34 Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson 11:35