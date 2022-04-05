Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ12:42
Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte.04:57
Now Playing
Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine07:34
UP NEXT
Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson11:35
Trump endorses Palin run08:05
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?08:00
Ginni Thomas drama ramps up07:49
More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered06:43
Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation09:28
Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee12:49
Status of DOJ 1/6 probe09:55
LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible06:05
Dr. Fauci on second booster shots13:26
Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden10:02
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas07:53
Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?07:46
A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence06:25
Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine07:34
Global outrage continues after reports that Russia executed civilians in and around Ukraine. Executive director of Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth joins Zerlina to discuss.April 5, 2022
3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ12:42
Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte.04:57
Now Playing
Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine07:34
UP NEXT
Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson11:35
Trump endorses Palin run08:05
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?08:00