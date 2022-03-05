Republicans span the gamut when it comes to their response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But what Sen. Lindsey Graham said seems to have united everyone against him. Republican strategist Susan DelPercio and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman discuss.March 5, 2022
Now Playing
Republicans respond to Russia
12:13
UP NEXT
Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs
10:38
Student berated by DeSantis speaks out
06:28
TX voter suppression comes to fruition
06:56
Former Feinstein staffer speaks out
08:45
Could the 1/6 Ctme. recommend Trump be criminally charged?