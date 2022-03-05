IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republicans respond to Russia

    Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs

  • Student berated by DeSantis speaks out

  • TX voter suppression comes to fruition

  • Former Feinstein staffer speaks out

  • Could the 1/6 Ctme. recommend Trump be criminally charged?

  • Texas targets trans youth and their families

  • First January 6 criminal trial makes headway

  •  Ukrainian basketball player escapes country

  • Will Texas Election Laws affect turnout?

  • How will the White House message on Ukraine?

  • Foreign and domestic agenda at SOTU Address

  • What’s happening at Rikers Island?

  • Disinfo plagues crisis in Ukraine

  • Media’s double standard in covering Ukraine

  • How one U.S. citizen escaped Ukraine

  • Judge Ketanji Brown makes history

  • ICYMI: top Trump prosecutors resign

  • Where is the UN in all of this?

  • Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion

Republicans respond to Russia

Republicans span the gamut when it comes to their response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But what Sen. Lindsey Graham said seems to have united everyone against him. Republican strategist Susan DelPercio and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman discuss.March 5, 2022

