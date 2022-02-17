IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Remembering Amir Locke

Zerlina

Remembering Amir Locke

Following today’s funeral of Amir Locke, Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross joins the show to discuss how communities of color are feeling about police at this current moment.Feb. 17, 2022

