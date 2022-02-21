IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin orders troops to Eastern Ukraine
Putin orders troops to Eastern Ukraine08:47
On the brink of potential war in Ukraine, former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Zerlina to analyze the latest news from Moscow and Kyiv.Feb. 21, 2022
Putin orders troops to Eastern Ukraine
