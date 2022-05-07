IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Put the coathangers away

Zerlina

Put the coathangers away

06:38

The hanger is an outdated image when it comes to those who get illegal abortions. Renee Bracey Sherman explains.May 7, 2022

