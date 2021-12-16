IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

    12:22

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    Proud Boys target school board meetings

    10:28
  • UP NEXT

    New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows

    14:59

  • New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights

    09:07

  • Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim

    07:00

  • KY pastor who survived tornado shares story

    08:12

  • AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights

    07:00

  • Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?

    07:23

  • SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand

    09:17

  • Robert Reich on the year of the worker

    07:48

  • How one man went from NASA to novelist

    06:26

  • Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump?

    13:41

  • Trump can’t withhold Jan. 6 documents

    09:49

  • Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book

    06:45

  • Insurrection investigation takes a turn

    09:02

  • House Dems attempt to punish Boebert

    11:21

  • Is an indictment in Mark Meadows’ future?

    07:36

  • Congress tackles Maternal Day of Action

    09:12

  • Fred Guttenberg: Massie “incited kids to do something bad”

    05:32

Zerlina

Proud Boys target school board meetings

10:28

As the DC Attorney General files a civil suit against extremist groups for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, one group, the Proud Boys, has refocused their members on a new battleground: school boards.Dec. 16, 2021

  • Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

    12:22

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    Proud Boys target school board meetings

    10:28
  • UP NEXT

    New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows

    14:59

  • New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights

    09:07

  • Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All