IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Will Pulse shooting be forgotten in FL? 07:41 Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years 08:38 Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine 08:07 Trump and kids ordered to comply with subpoenas 07:14 Remembering Amir Locke 09:38 Olympian Erin Jackson on her historic wins 06:33 Biden shoots down Trump’s exec privilege claim 09:29 What’s Vladimir Putin’s next move? 08:44
Now Playing
Protecting the AAPI community 09:13
UP NEXT
Starbucks employees fight for unionization 07:52 Will AG Garland protect voting rights? 10:55 Donald Trump’s finances 09:12 Early voting begins in Texas 08:13 Jan. 6th investigation taps Giuliani 09:09 Superbowl halftime show overshadows systemic issues 11:39 Oklahoma considers abortion database 07:46 Biden’s SCOTUS shortlist 08:27 NHL’s first Black assistant manager 07:04 2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills 08:54 GOP pushes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation 06:32 Protecting the AAPI community 09:13
Anti-Asian hate crimes skyrocketed last year, and with two high-profile deadly incidents occurring in the past several weeks. Cynthia Choi joins Zerlina to discuss how the country can better protect and support the AAPI community.
Feb. 16, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Will Pulse shooting be forgotten in FL? 07:41 Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years 08:38 Amb. Bill Taylor on Russia/Ukraine 08:07 Trump and kids ordered to comply with subpoenas 07:14 Remembering Amir Locke 09:38 Olympian Erin Jackson on her historic wins 06:33