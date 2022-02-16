IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Protecting the AAPI community

Protecting the AAPI community

Anti-Asian hate crimes skyrocketed last year, and with two high-profile deadly incidents occurring in the past several weeks. Cynthia Choi joins Zerlina to discuss how the country can better protect and support the AAPI community.Feb. 16, 2022

