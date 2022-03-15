Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully06:54
Additional targets of January 6th revealed07:23
Now Playing
Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine08:28
UP NEXT
Should we worry about Deltacron?08:14
Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia08:19
Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees06:58
Biden’s next steps to punish Putin07:53
Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia07:02
Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities07:30
Inflation hits record high07:32
Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack07:23
The journey to get out of Ukraine07:05
Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII08:50
Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’08:11
War’s effect on the most vulnerable05:52
Calls for release of Olympian Brittney Griner08:00
2M refugees have fled Ukraine06:06
What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports?08:30
Working moms on the Supreme Court09:05
Republicans respond to Russia12:13
Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine08:28
At 38 weeks pregnant Olesya Ostafieva was forced to flee Ukraine, and she joins Zerlina Maxwell to share her story. March 15, 2022
Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully06:54
Additional targets of January 6th revealed07:23
Now Playing
Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine08:28
UP NEXT
Should we worry about Deltacron?08:14
Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia08:19
Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees06:58