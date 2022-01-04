IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Post-holiday Covid confusion

    CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage

  • Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago

  • Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan

  • Immigration reform derailed… again

  • Trump sues NY AG

  • Trump vs. McConnell

  • Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation

  • Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

  • Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom

  • Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

  • Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

  • Proud Boys target school board meetings

  • New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows

  • New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights

  • Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim

  • KY pastor who survived tornado shares story

  • AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights

  • Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?

Zerlina

Post-holiday Covid confusion

Just as Covid cases surge, the CDC changes quarantine and isolation guidelines. Omicron is now considered one of the most contagious viruses in the world. Dr. Chris Pernell looks ahead to what the 2022 version of this pandemic could hold.Jan. 4, 2022

