Post-holiday Covid confusion

Just as Covid cases surge, the CDC changes quarantine and isolation guidelines. Omicron is now considered one of the most contagious viruses in the world. Dr. Chris Pernell looks ahead to what the 2022 version of this pandemic could hold.
Jan. 4, 2022 Read More
