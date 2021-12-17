Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Now Playing
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
UP NEXT
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Proud Boys target school board meetings10:28
New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows14:59
New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights09:07
Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim07:00
KY pastor who survived tornado shares story08:12
AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights07:00
Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?07:23
SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand09:17
Robert Reich on the year of the worker07:48
How one man went from NASA to novelist06:26
Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump?13:41
Trump can’t withhold Jan. 6 documents09:49
Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book06:45
Insurrection investigation takes a turn09:02
House Dems attempt to punish Boebert11:21
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
More Black students are being homeschooled than ever before. Co-founders of Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham Jennifer Duckworth and Yalonda Chandler join Zerlina.Dec. 17, 2021
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Now Playing
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
UP NEXT
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Proud Boys target school board meetings10:28