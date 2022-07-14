IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Omarosa weighs in on Jan. 6 hearings

    07:29
    Emmett Till’s cousin calls for justice

    06:46

  • Malcolm Nance on Trump’s threat to democracy

    05:06

  • PA Rep. delivers impassioned abortion speech

    08:07

  • No more ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin?

    05:46

  • Parkland shooting victim’s father calls out Biden

    05:54

  • What to expect from Jan. 6 hearing #7

    10:00

  • U.S. sees 100k Covid cases a day

    06:52

  • WNBA shows up for Brittney Griner

    04:32

  • Breaking Down Biden's Executive Order on Abortion Rights

    07:36

  • Will Chauvin Convictions Spur Change Among Police?

    03:41

  • House Dem Hopes to Revamp Bill to Codify Abortion Rights

    06:23

  • What It's Like to Live in a Post-Roe America

    05:38

  • Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police 

    06:48

  • Will Republicans gain ground in the midterms?

    09:36

  • Yet another unarmed Black man killed by police

    08:36

  • The Supreme Court has gone rogue

    10:02

  • Black women have never had bodily autonomy

    07:12

  • Climate activists shift focus after SCOTUS ruling

    06:04

  • Justice KBJ sworn in to consequential, conservative court

    09:09

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former senior Trump White House official, joins the show to share her viewpoint of the ongoing January 6th Committee hearings and what witnesses describe as an “unhinged” Oval Office meeting.July 14, 2022

