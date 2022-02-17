IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trumps lose bid to block subpoenas 07:14 Remembering Amir Locke 09:38
Now Playing
Olympian Erin Jackson on her historic wins 06:33
UP NEXT
Biden shoots down Trump’s exec privilege claim 09:29 What’s Vladimir Putin’s next move? 08:44 Protecting the AAPI community 09:13 Starbucks employees fight for unionization 07:52 Will AG Garland protect voting rights? 10:55 Donald Trump’s finances 09:12 Early voting begins in Texas 08:13 Jan. 6th investigation taps Giuliani 09:09 Superbowl halftime show overshadows systemic issues 11:39 Oklahoma considers abortion database 07:46 Biden’s SCOTUS shortlist 08:27 NHL’s first Black assistant manager 07:04 2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills 08:54 GOP pushes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation 06:32 Trump’s White House records 07:56 Why are we declaring victory over Covid? 08:54 Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border 08:28 Olympian Erin Jackson on her historic wins 06:33
Erin Jackson makes Olympic history THRICE by being the first American woman to win Gold in the 500m race in over 28 years, the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating and the first Black woman to win a gold medal for an individual event at the Winter Olympics. The record-setting athlete joins Zerlina to discuss her history-making season.
Feb. 17, 2022 Read More Trumps lose bid to block subpoenas 07:14 Remembering Amir Locke 09:38
Now Playing
Olympian Erin Jackson on her historic wins 06:33
UP NEXT
Biden shoots down Trump’s exec privilege claim 09:29 What’s Vladimir Putin’s next move? 08:44 Protecting the AAPI community 09:13