IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    Hopes for saving Roe are dwindling

    06:16

  • Monkeypox is stateside, should we be worried?

    05:18

  • Gisele Fetterman on her husband’s Dem primary win  

    07:41

  • Dr. Irwin Redlener on rising Covid cases and the baby formula shortage

    05:54

  • SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

    05:30

  • Black Americans 4 times more likely to be victims of gun violence

    07:57

  • 2020 election deniers win big in GOP primaries 

    08:03

  • Communities of color in TX excluded from federal disaster relief

    06:32

  • Places of peace have become the white supremacists hunting ground

    11:29

  • Four Black FL lawmakers urge Black men to fight for abortion rights

    05:58

  • The right cares about climate change when it allows them to be racist 

    05:28

  • White supremacists use replacement theory as justification for murder

    09:18

  • White criminals get excuses while Black victims get villainized 

    08:51

  • Why do Trump appointed judges let children buy guns?

    06:08

  • What GOP subpoenas mean for Jan 6 investigation

    07:59

  • Kendrick Lamar releases first album in 5 years

    04:46

  • Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine

    05:17

  • When will laws catch up to #MeToo?

    07:21

  • Michigan wants to be abortion safe haven

    07:26

Zerlina

NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre

06:26

In the wake of the racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, the New York attorney general’s office is launching an investigation into tech platforms including Twitch, Discord and 4chan in connection to the deadly attack. Rashad Robinson, president of civil rights advocacy nonprofit Color for Change, joins Zerlina to discuss. May 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    Hopes for saving Roe are dwindling

    06:16

  • Monkeypox is stateside, should we be worried?

    05:18

  • Gisele Fetterman on her husband’s Dem primary win  

    07:41

  • Dr. Irwin Redlener on rising Covid cases and the baby formula shortage

    05:54

  • SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

    05:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All