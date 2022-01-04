Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide05:48
UP NEXT
What happened to Antonio Brown?09:36
Post-holiday Covid confusion12:56
CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage09:19
Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago09:31
Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan10:30
Immigration reform derailed… again10:27
Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation06:07
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Proud Boys target school board meetings10:28
New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows14:59
New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights09:07
Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim07:00
KY pastor who survived tornado shares story08:12
Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide05:48
Every day, four Black women and girls are murdered in the U.S. It is a crisis. Rosalind Page is spreading awareness through her online platforms, and joins Zerlina to discuss its goals.Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide05:48
UP NEXT
What happened to Antonio Brown?09:36
Post-holiday Covid confusion12:56
CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage09:19
Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago09:31
Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan10:30