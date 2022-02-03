North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The North Carolina Supreme Court hears arguments today on the new voting maps. Voting rights groups say the maps are biased towards Republicans and hurt Black voters. Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) joins to discuss.
Feb. 3, 2022
