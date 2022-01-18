IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    No MLK Day celebration without legislation

Zerlina

No MLK Day celebration without legislation

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) joins Zerlina to discuss why voting rights reform is such an important part of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.Jan. 18, 2022

    No MLK Day celebration without legislation

