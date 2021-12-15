IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows
The January 6th probe is shining a new spotlight on members of Congress who were texting Mark Meadows as the attack was unfolding. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman joins the show to discuss the latest developments.
