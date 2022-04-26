IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Georgia’s gubernatorial race + the big lie

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    New fallout from Meadows’ insurrection texts

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    What the French election tells us about extremist politics

    06:20

  • The GOP’s insurrection hypocrisy

    10:52

  • Disney vs. DeSantis

    06:39

  • Will DOJ appeal on mask mandate work?

    06:51

  • ‘Academic anomaly’ in law *and* med school

    05:16

  • House Jan. 6 Cmte. considers update to 1807 law

    08:28

  • Could the federal mask mandate be reinstated?

    07:06

  • Ukraine’s fight for Donbas

    06:59

  • Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May

    08:42

  • Trump judge ends travel mask mandate

    07:20

  • GOP lawmakers’ role in attempt to overturn election

    08:16

  • Will holiday weekend cause Covid spike?

    06:03

  • Can Dems save BBB ahead of midterms?

    05:42

  • Black maternal mortality rate worsens

    07:41

  • What is the RNC afraid of?

    08:40

  • The state of Black America

    07:08

  • Will inflation screw Biden in the midterms?

    08:28

  • What’s next for the alleged NYC subway attacker?

    07:29

Zerlina

New fallout from Meadows’ insurrection texts

07:13

What did Mark Meadows know about the insurrection and when did he know it? Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade breaks it down.April 26, 2022

  • Georgia’s gubernatorial race + the big lie

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    New fallout from Meadows’ insurrection texts

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    What the French election tells us about extremist politics

    06:20

  • The GOP’s insurrection hypocrisy

    10:52

  • Disney vs. DeSantis

    06:39

  • Will DOJ appeal on mask mandate work?

    06:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All