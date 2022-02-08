MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Black Congressional staffers aim to unionize07:37
Trump’s latest document debacle08:10
Now Playing
MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform13:10
UP NEXT
When will Black TikTok creators get their dues?06:44
How Trump is systemically threatening our democracy10:19
Ibram X. Kendi on recent book banning efforts07:29
Biden strikes a nerve with SCOTUS promise07:40
St. Louis mayor talks policing alternatives07:36
Inside the fallacy of representation06:46
North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps09:08
Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe06:56
Brian Flores calls out racism in the NFL10:40
TX woman travels state registering voters10:33
Being Black in America15:25
VA State Sen. a social media sensation10:21
The life of Cheslie Kryst14:58
The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list09:24
Book banning goes mainstream07:36
Fighting over the term “Latinx”06:34
FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust”09:05
MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform13:10
The death of a 22-year-old Black man at the hands of police upends Minneapolis. Activist and civil rights attorney Nikema Levy Armstrong is calling for accountability.Feb. 8, 2022
Black Congressional staffers aim to unionize07:37
Trump’s latest document debacle08:10
Now Playing
MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform13:10
UP NEXT
When will Black TikTok creators get their dues?06:44
How Trump is systemically threatening our democracy10:19
Ibram X. Kendi on recent book banning efforts07:29