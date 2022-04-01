More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered
06:43
Share this -
copied
The March jobs report shows a lot of positive momentum for the United States’ economy with the unemployment rate down to 3.6% and over 90% of jobs lost to the pandemic recovered. Investor and Venture Capitalist Kevin O’Leary joins Katie Phang to discuss.April 1, 2022
Ginni Thomas drama ramps up
07:49
Now Playing
More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered
06:43
UP NEXT
Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation
09:28
Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee
12:49
Status of DOJ 1/6 probe
09:55
LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible