IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia election laws head to federal court

    07:32

  • Putin speaks out amid vicious attacks on Ukraine

    05:12

  • Covid-19 cases on the rise

    08:56

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51

  • Arrested for abortion?

    05:05

  • KBJ makes history

    10:58

  • 5th year of the Me Too movement

    08:37

  • Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade?

    09:28

  • Sanctions target Putin’s daughters

    06:43

  • 3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ

    12:42

  • Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:57

  • Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine

    07:34

  • Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson

    11:35

  • Trump endorses Palin run

    08:05

  • Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?

    08:00

  • Ginni Thomas drama ramps up

    07:49

  • More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered

    06:43

  • Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation

    09:28

  • Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee

    12:49

Zerlina

Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor

09:03

Newly elected Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is the city’s first Black mayor ever, and the first new mayor in nearly 2 decades. He joins Zerlina to discuss what it’s like to lead at this moment in time.April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia election laws head to federal court

    07:32

  • Putin speaks out amid vicious attacks on Ukraine

    05:12

  • Covid-19 cases on the rise

    08:56

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51

  • Arrested for abortion?

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All