  UP NEXT

Zerlina

Meg Thee Stallion was shot and the silence is deafening

05:11

In the summer of 2020 rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion got in an altercation with fellow rapper Tory Lanez resulting in Lanez shooting her in the foot. Dr. Treva Lindsay joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss why the internet flocked to support Tory Lanez rather than defending the true victim in this situation. April 30, 2022

  UP NEXT

