Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Covid-19 cases on the rise08:56
Now Playing
Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting08:51
UP NEXT
Arrested for abortion?05:05
5th year of the Me Too movement08:37
Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade?09:28
Sanctions target Putin’s daughters06:43
3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ12:42
Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte.04:57
Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine07:34
Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson11:35
Trump endorses Palin run08:05
Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?08:00
Ginni Thomas drama ramps up07:49
More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered06:43
Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation09:28
Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee12:49
Status of DOJ 1/6 probe09:55
LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible06:05
Dr. Fauci on second booster shots13:26
Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting08:51
One year ago today, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot to death in a suburb of Minneapolis. What has changed and what hasn’t? Political analyst Charles Blow joins Zerlina to discuss.April 12, 2022
Covid-19 cases on the rise08:56
Now Playing
Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting08:51
UP NEXT
Arrested for abortion?05:05
5th year of the Me Too movement08:37
Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade?09:28