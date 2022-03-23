IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Madeleine Albright's life and legacy

Madeleine Albright's life and legacy

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. Secretary of State, passed away today at the age of 84. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Evelyn Farkas joins the show.March 23, 2022

