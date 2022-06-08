IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

Look for “connective tissue between Proud Boys & Trump”

06:44

Five members of the far-right Proud Boys have been hit with seditious conspiracy criminal charges in the DOJ investigation of January 6th. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Zerlina to discuss holding those responsible for the riot to account.June 8, 2022

