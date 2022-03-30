IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible

    06:05
Zerlina

LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible

06:05

The Louisiana state Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Baton Rouge police officer looking to sue organizers of a 2016 protest of the police killing of Alton Sterling that left him injured. Activist DeRay McKesson is at risk of being sued in this case and joins Zerlina Maxwell.March 30, 2022

    LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible

    06:05
