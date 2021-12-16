KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado
07:58
Five workers at a Kentucky candle factory say that as a tornado approached on Friday, supervisors warned they would be fired if they left their shifts early. Factory employee Mark Saxton shares his story.Dec. 16, 2021
