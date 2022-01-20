IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kimora Lee Simmons on André Leon Talley

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    How did Biden’s presser measure up?

    19:38

  • Trump kids in legal hot water

    06:43

  • Gen Z and the future of American politics

    05:35

  • Senate begins debate on voting rights

    09:54

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies

    05:07

  • Glenn Youngkin makes his presence known

    10:52

  • Artist depicts Black skiers

    06:09

  • No MLK Day celebration without legislation

    10:51

  • CRT bill cites wrong Lincoln debater

    07:23

  • Outrage after judge reverses sex assault conviction

    06:02

  • Pres. Biden under pressure

    06:46

  •  SCOTUS blocks Biden workplace vaccine mandate amid nationwide surge

    09:17

  • FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

    11:38

  • Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform

    10:52

  • Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers

    07:42

  • Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy

    11:59

  • Biden voting rights speech garners backlash from GOP, inaction from Manchin

    12:39

  • Why voting rights speeches aren’t enough

    09:48

  • Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people

    05:19

Zerlina

Kimora Lee Simmons on André Leon Talley

08:14

Entrepreneur and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons remembers the life and legacy of André Leon Talley, trailblazer and former top editor at Vogue Magazine.Jan. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kimora Lee Simmons on André Leon Talley

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    How did Biden’s presser measure up?

    19:38

  • Trump kids in legal hot water

    06:43

  • Gen Z and the future of American politics

    05:35

  • Senate begins debate on voting rights

    09:54

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies

    05:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All