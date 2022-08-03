IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia

    09:28
  • UP NEXT

    Stop the steal is coming to battleground states

    09:23

  • What Pelosi’s Taiwan trip means

    06:55

  • GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms

    06:34

  • Abortion could be “tipping point” for midterms

    07:24

  • How can Dems keep their majority?

    06:41

  • Beyoncé gives us exactly what we need right now

    06:57

  • Issue of missing Trump texts expands

    05:59

  • Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner

    08:19

  • Is Trump gearing up for another run for president?

    07:26

  • Black father on the importance of representation

    06:47

  • Doctor who provided 10-year-old with abortion care speaks out

    09:36

  • Is the DOJ finally coming for Trump?

    10:34

  • Warnock to Herschel Walker: Commit to a debate

    06:56

  • Brittney Griner appears in court

    11:10

  • Biden bites back at Trump

    08:16

  • Trump’s unspoken words post-insurrection

    07:30

  • Sesame Place outrage grows

    08:39

  • Will Ginny Thomas testify before Jan. 6 Cmte?

    07:39

  • 28-year-old GA woman dies in police custody

    07:24

Zerlina

Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia

09:28

On the heels of the U.S. killing Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, Republicans are somehow blaming President Biden for Al Qaeda’s reemergence in Afghanistan, conveniently forgetting it was former President Trump who negotiated the withdrawal. Nayyera Haq and Barry McCaffrey discuss.Aug. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia

    09:28
  • UP NEXT

    Stop the steal is coming to battleground states

    09:23

  • What Pelosi’s Taiwan trip means

    06:55

  • GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms

    06:34

  • Abortion could be “tipping point” for midterms

    07:24

  • How can Dems keep their majority?

    06:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All