Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia

- Now Playing
Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia09:28
- UP NEXT
Stop the steal is coming to battleground states09:23
What Pelosi’s Taiwan trip means06:55
GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms06:34
Abortion could be “tipping point” for midterms07:24
How can Dems keep their majority?06:41
Beyoncé gives us exactly what we need right now06:57
Issue of missing Trump texts expands05:59
Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner08:19
Is Trump gearing up for another run for president?07:26
Black father on the importance of representation06:47
Doctor who provided 10-year-old with abortion care speaks out09:36
Is the DOJ finally coming for Trump?10:34
Warnock to Herschel Walker: Commit to a debate06:56
Brittney Griner appears in court11:10
Biden bites back at Trump08:16
Trump’s unspoken words post-insurrection07:30
Sesame Place outrage grows08:39
Will Ginny Thomas testify before Jan. 6 Cmte?07:39
28-year-old GA woman dies in police custody07:24
- Now Playing
Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia09:28
- UP NEXT
Stop the steal is coming to battleground states09:23
What Pelosi’s Taiwan trip means06:55
GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms06:34
Abortion could be “tipping point” for midterms07:24
How can Dems keep their majority?06:41
Play All