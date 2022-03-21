Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Today was the first day of the historic Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor and president and CEO of National Constitution Center Jeffrey Rosen join Zerlina Maxwell to react to today's proceedings.
March 21, 2022
