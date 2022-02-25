IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge Ketanji Brown makes history
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history today, becoming the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. Ellie Mystal and Melissa Murray delve into what it means and what the road ahead looks like.
