IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

    11:21

  • Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

    09:33
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

    12:22

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

    07:58

  • Proud Boys target school board meetings

    10:28

  • New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows

    14:59

  • New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights

    09:07

  • Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim

    07:00

  • KY pastor who survived tornado shares story

    08:12

  • AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights

    07:00

  • Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?

    07:23

  • SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand

    09:17

  • Robert Reich on the year of the worker

    07:48

  • How one man went from NASA to novelist

    06:26

  • Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump?

    13:41

  • Trump can’t withhold Jan. 6 documents

    09:49

  • Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book

    06:45

  • Insurrection investigation takes a turn

    09:02

  • House Dems attempt to punish Boebert

    11:21

Zerlina

Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

09:33

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan admits to being one of the unnamed Republican lawmakers whose texts to Mark Meadows were released by the House January 6th Select Committee. Glenn Kirschner weighs in on what it could mean for others who have yet to reveal themselves.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

    11:21

  • Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

    09:33
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

    12:22

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

    07:58

  • Proud Boys target school board meetings

    10:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All