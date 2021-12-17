Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan admits to being one of the unnamed Republican lawmakers whose texts to Mark Meadows were released by the House January 6th Select Committee. Glenn Kirschner weighs in on what it could mean for others who have yet to reveal themselves.Dec. 17, 2021
