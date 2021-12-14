Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is set to vote on a criminal contempt referral for Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after refusing to comply with their subpoena. New details are also emerging about Jan. 6, including a PowerPoint that was distributed to Meadows and others close to Trump that included a blueprint for overturning the 2020 election results. Jill Wine-Banks joins to break it all down.Dec. 14, 2021