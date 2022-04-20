IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May

    08:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trump judge ends travel mask mandate

    07:20

  • GOP lawmakers’ role in attempt to overturn election

    08:16

  • Will holiday weekend cause Covid spike?

    06:03

  • Can Dems save BBB ahead of midterms?

    05:42

  • Black maternal mortality rate worsens

    07:41

  • What is the RNC afraid of?

    08:40

  • The state of Black America

    07:08

  • Will inflation screw Biden in the midterms?

    08:28

  • What’s next for the alleged NYC subway attacker?

    07:29

  • Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions

    08:23

  • Gun epidemic in America

    08:19

  • Biden accuses Putin of genocide

    07:49

  • Wisconsin Democrats are fighting back

    08:02

  • Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor

    09:03

  • Georgia election laws head to federal court

    07:32

  • Putin speaks out amid vicious attacks on Ukraine

    05:12

  • Covid-19 cases on the rise

    08:56

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51

  • Arrested for abortion?

    05:05

Zerlina

Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May

08:42

Kimberly Guilfoyle had a marathon meeting with the House January 6th Committee, due to her reported organizing of the rally. The Nation’s Elie Mystal and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio discuss the latest on the investigation.April 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May

    08:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trump judge ends travel mask mandate

    07:20

  • GOP lawmakers’ role in attempt to overturn election

    08:16

  • Will holiday weekend cause Covid spike?

    06:03

  • Can Dems save BBB ahead of midterms?

    05:42

  • Black maternal mortality rate worsens

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All