IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks

    12:24
  • Now Playing

    Jamaicans fight for reparations 

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy

    07:54

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings

    14:21

  • Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson

    11:20

  • Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters

    06:52

  • ‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock!

    07:20

  • Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine

    08:29

  • Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference

    05:56

  • Attacks on civilian sites 

    07:56

  • Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment

    08:15

  • Congressman responds to Zelenskyy’s speech

    08:19

  • Are Ukraine peace talks turning a corner?

    08:31

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54

  • Additional targets of January 6th revealed

    07:23

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    08:28

  • Should we worry about Deltacron?

    08:14

  • Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia

    08:19

  • Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees

    06:58

  • Biden’s next steps to punish Putin

    07:53

Zerlina

Jamaicans fight for reparations 

07:40

 Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica has sparked protests from people demanding an apology and reparations from the UK for hundreds of years of enslavement on the island.March 23, 2022

  • Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks

    12:24
  • Now Playing

    Jamaicans fight for reparations 

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy

    07:54

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings

    14:21

  • Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson

    11:20

  • Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters

    06:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All